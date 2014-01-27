Text Size Update! February 2014 How Sustainable Is Sustainable Training? Sustainable Training entails ....

thoughtful exercise selection

correct range of motion

moderate amount of resistance

using correct biomechanics Sustainable training is safe and purposely designed to reduce... the risk of acute and/or chronic injuries

reduce recovery time

develop a training style that is consistently maintainable over the long-term It is very simple. If we get hurt, we cannot consistently train. If we remain injury-free and can recover easily, we can consistently train week-after-week and month-after-month. Click here to read more...



