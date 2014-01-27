|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MT Archives
Click Here
2014 Back Issues
Now Available
Order Now
|
|
Update! February 2014
Click here to read more...
- How Sustainable Is Sustainable Training?
-
Sustainable Training entails ....
Sustainable training is safe and purposely designed to reduce...
- thoughtful exercise selection
- correct range of motion
- moderate amount of resistance
- using correct biomechanics
It is very simple. If we get hurt, we cannot consistently train. If we remain injury-free and can recover easily, we can consistently train week-after-week and month-after-month.
- the risk of acute and/or chronic injuries
- reduce recovery time
- develop a training style that is consistently maintainable over the long-term
|
|
<--- Click on the StumbleUpon icon to let others know you like our site!