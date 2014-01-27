  Ageless-Athletes
 
Update! February 2014

How Sustainable Is Sustainable Training?

Sustainable Training entails ....
  • thoughtful exercise selection
  • correct range of motion
  • moderate amount of resistance
  • using correct biomechanics

Sustainable training is safe and purposely designed to reduce...
  • the risk of acute and/or chronic injuries
  • reduce recovery time
  • develop a training style that is consistently maintainable over the long-term

It is very simple. If we get hurt, we cannot consistently train. If we remain injury-free and can recover easily, we can consistently train week-after-week and month-after-month.

Click here to read more...

